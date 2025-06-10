PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

