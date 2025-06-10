PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

