PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 959.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

