Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Graco has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graco stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Graco worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

