Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $11.31.
