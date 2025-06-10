Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

