B. Riley Forecasts Zumiez’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Sunday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,816 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 76.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 63,126 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

