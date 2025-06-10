Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:FTG

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Firan Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Firan Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Firan Technology Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

TSE FTG opened at C$11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.06. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$279.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Firan Technology Group

In other news, Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

