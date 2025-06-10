DA Davidson Predicts Stronger Earnings for THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Baird R W cut THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.