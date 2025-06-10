Zebec Network 1-Day Volume Tops $34.64 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $315.95 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,479.65 or 0.99673789 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,192.54 or 0.99412401 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,364,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,364,524.821957 with 79,174,199,931.195257 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00411738 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $36,820,310.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

