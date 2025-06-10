First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 1,115 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

