Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWD opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average of $187.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

