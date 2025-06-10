Peanut the Squirrel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $149.16 Million (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a market cap of $299.51 million and $149.16 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,479.65 or 0.99673789 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,192.54 or 0.99412401 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Profile

Peanut the Squirrel was first traded on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,852,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,852,831 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,852,497.2665. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.28453505 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $143,698,399.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

