Tezos Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $638.81 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,066,830,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,707,065 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.