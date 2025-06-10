West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $879,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day moving average of $302.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.