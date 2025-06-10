Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 967 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 65,113.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,738,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $320.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.98 and a 200-day moving average of $335.28.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

