Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

