Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

CHD stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689.10. The trade was a 91.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,811. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

