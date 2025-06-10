Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,289 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 in the last 90 days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

