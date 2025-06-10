Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.18 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity China Special had a negative net margin of 561.50% and a positive return on equity of 83.04%.

Fidelity China Special Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:FCSS opened at GBX 258.03 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.02. Fidelity China Special has a 52 week low of GBX 170.60 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.83 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.28.

About Fidelity China Special

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

