Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.18 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity China Special had a negative net margin of 561.50% and a positive return on equity of 83.04%.
Fidelity China Special Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of LON:FCSS opened at GBX 258.03 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.02. Fidelity China Special has a 52 week low of GBX 170.60 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.83 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.28.
About Fidelity China Special
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
