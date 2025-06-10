Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

