First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 70,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

