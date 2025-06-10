Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limoneira stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Recommended Stories

