Fourpath Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,246,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,170,570.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,617.56. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,669 shares of company stock worth $13,155,425 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup increased their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

