iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 340.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

