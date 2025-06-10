Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,530 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.