Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,064,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DFAU opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

