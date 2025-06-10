SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

