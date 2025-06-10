Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 731.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.