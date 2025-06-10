SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 449 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of National Grid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 9,899.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

