Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 35,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

