Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

