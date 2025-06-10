Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $217.45 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

