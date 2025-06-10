Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.