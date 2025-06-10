SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $67.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

