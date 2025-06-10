West Paces Advisors Inc. Invests $139,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.