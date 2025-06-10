Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

