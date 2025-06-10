MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

