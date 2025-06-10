Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $154,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

