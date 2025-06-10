Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BAC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.