iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

