BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 33.3% increase from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Performance

BCML opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52. BayCom has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BayCom stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BayCom worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.