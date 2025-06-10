Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4%

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $223.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.40. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.