Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5,715.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $104.00.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $143,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,282 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,153.80. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,555 shares of company stock worth $29,536,076. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

