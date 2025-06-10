Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 7,986 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.