Paragon Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

