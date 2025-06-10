MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MasTec by 147.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTZ

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.