Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

