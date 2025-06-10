Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 223,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

