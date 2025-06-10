Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,174,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
