Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 328,085 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 304,331 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 196,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 150,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 823,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 5,400 shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,626.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,626. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

VKQ opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

