BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Holdings Reduced by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 105,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.